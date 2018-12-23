Suspect under remand custody commits suicide

A suspect who had been under remand custody at a prison cell in the Kuruwita Prison has committed suicide, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

According to the police, the suspect had been arrested over a drug related offense.

The 22 year old who committed suicide had been admitted to the Ratnapura Hospital where he passed away.

Reportedly, the body is currently kept in the Ratnapura Hospital morgue.

Kuruwita Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.