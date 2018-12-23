Provide immediate relief to people affected by inclement weather - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the people affected by the heavy rains and floods that prevailed in the Mullaitivu, Mannar and Kilinochchi District, stated President’s Media Division.

All necessary facilities will be provided to the people in the threatened areas until the floods subside, President Maithripala Sirisena instructed relevant authorities to release funds to the district secretaries promptly. The President has also instructed the Governor of the Northern Province, District Secretaries, the Army Commander and the Disaster Management Centers to carry out these relief programs expeditiously.

Due to the heavy rains that prevailed in the Northern Province, in the Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts experienced severe floods. As a result, spill gates were opened in several reservoirs, including Iranamadu.

The affected districts are Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi and Mannar and the Disaster Management Center has taken steps to provide relief to those affected who are living in 40 camps operating in these districts.