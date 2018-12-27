Navy continues to assist flood victims in the North

Navy continues to assist flood victims in the North

December 27, 2018   08:34 am

-

On the directives of Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and the information provided by the Disaster Management Centre, the Sri Lanka Navy is extending its relief operations for the victims affected by the adverse weather condition prevailed in Kilinochchi and Mulativu districts in the Northern Province. 

As at now, relief teams have been deployed in many areas including Thondamanaru, Mankulam and Kottaadi, the navy said.

Accordingly, mobile kitchens, cooking utensils, ovens, tents, water pumps, mobile lavatories and even mobile RO plants etc. have been set up in Kilinochchi district by the Disaster Response Centre operated by Sri Lanka Navy and the people displaced in the area are being provided food, sanitary and essential facilities.

Further, drinking water wells situated in flood affected areas are being cleaned by navy relief teams and the navy have also sent off medical teams to those areas, the navy said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories