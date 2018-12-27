Navy continues to assist flood victims in the North

-

On the directives of Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and the information provided by the Disaster Management Centre, the Sri Lanka Navy is extending its relief operations for the victims affected by the adverse weather condition prevailed in Kilinochchi and Mulativu districts in the Northern Province.

As at now, relief teams have been deployed in many areas including Thondamanaru, Mankulam and Kottaadi, the navy said.

Accordingly, mobile kitchens, cooking utensils, ovens, tents, water pumps, mobile lavatories and even mobile RO plants etc. have been set up in Kilinochchi district by the Disaster Response Centre operated by Sri Lanka Navy and the people displaced in the area are being provided food, sanitary and essential facilities.

Further, drinking water wells situated in flood affected areas are being cleaned by navy relief teams and the navy have also sent off medical teams to those areas, the navy said.