Showers to temporarily reduce from today

-

The prevailing showery condition is expected to temporarily reduce to some extent from today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.

However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.