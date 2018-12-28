Mahinda to take office of Opposition Leader by next week

Mahinda to take office of Opposition Leader by next week

December 28, 2018   04:12 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Future activities of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) will be carried out after appointing Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as the party’s Parliamentary Group leader, says the SLFP General Secretary Dr Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

He stated this addressing the media in Gampaha.

The issue regarding the Leader of the Opposition post has been resolved completely, SLFP General Secretary said, responding to the queries in this regard.

He further commented that Mahinda Rajapaksa is slated to take office of Opposition Leader by the first week of January 2019.

Further responding to queries by media persons, Dr Piyadasa said that the Central Committee meeting has reached an agreement to take disciplinary actions against the MPs who had left the party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories