Mahinda to take office of Opposition Leader by next week

Future activities of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) will be carried out after appointing Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as the party’s Parliamentary Group leader, says the SLFP General Secretary Dr Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

He stated this addressing the media in Gampaha.

The issue regarding the Leader of the Opposition post has been resolved completely, SLFP General Secretary said, responding to the queries in this regard.

He further commented that Mahinda Rajapaksa is slated to take office of Opposition Leader by the first week of January 2019.

Further responding to queries by media persons, Dr Piyadasa said that the Central Committee meeting has reached an agreement to take disciplinary actions against the MPs who had left the party.