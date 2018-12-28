Ravi promises to make CEB profitable

The Electricity Board will be made a profitable institution and measures will be taken to provide subsidies to the customers, says the Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake.

He stated this during a meeting held with the representatives of 58 trade unions of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) this morning (28).

Majority of the representatives pointed out that many institutions including the CEB are engaged in undisciplined financial activities.

They also pointed out that rendering the supply of electricity services to a private company despite the redundancy of employees causes a huge loss to the government.

Accordingly, the Minister had promised to make the CEB a profitable institution and provide subsidies to its customers by making reductions in electricity bills.

Minister Karunanayake had also stated that he intends to remove financial and employee anomalies prevailing in the CEB.

The meeting, held at the Power and Energy and Business Development Ministry, was joined by the State Minister of Power & Renewable Energy Champika Premadasa, Secretary to the Ministry B.M.S. Batagoda, General Secretary of CEB Employees’ Union Ranjan Jayalal, Secretary of CEB National Workers’ Association Ajith Devapriya and several others.