Financial aid for flood victims before Dec 31 - PM

-

Monetary provisions to provide relief for the victims of the inclement weather can be released without any shortage, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated this during his visit to observe the current situation of the flood victims in Kilinochchi today (28).

Stating that there is no issue pertaining to monetary provisions for providing relief to people who have been displaced by the disaster situation, PM Wickremesinghe assured that these financial aids will be handed out before the 31st of December.

A meeting, headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was also held at Kilinochchi District Secretariat in this regard.

Reportedly, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Co-operative Development Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Governor of Northern Province Reginald Cooray, parliamentarians of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and District Secretaries of Kilinochchi , Mullaitivu and several other public service officials had joined this meeting.