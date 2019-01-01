-

Bringing Sri Lankan news industry closer to international standards, the new innovative TV Derana news broadcast, ‘Ada Derana’ can be witnessed from today (01) onwards.

Ada Derana news, which has hoisted the country’s news industry to the international level since 2005, will be ‘turning heads’ staring from this evening.

Ada Derana is dedicated to bringing you closer to political, economic, social as well as local and international news in a reliable and fast manner.

In a newly built studio, equipped with the latest technology used in the world, the re-energized Ada Derana news bulletin will reach you at 6.55 p.m. tonight.