Two persons hunting peacocks arrested

Two persons have been arrested by the officers of Mannar Special Task Force while engaged in hunting peacocks in Vedithalathivu, Mannar.

Adampan Police in Mannar stated that the STF officers had launched a raid following a tip-off received by them.

Accordingly, one firearm, 14 pieces of lead, 05 g of cordite used for manufacturing ammunition, one 11 inches long knife and one peacock that had been hunted by the suspects have been seized during the raid.

The suspects are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today (01), the police said.

Further investigations are carried out by the officers of Mannar STF in this regard.