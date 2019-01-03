Fairly cold weather expected over the island

-

Fairly cold weather is expected to continue over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Central, North-western and Eastern provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Central province and in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will continue elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Puttalam, Kegalle and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, the Met. Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Balapitiya via Colombo and also in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

The deep sea area to the west of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.