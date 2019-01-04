Perpetual Treasuries suspension extended

-

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months.

The suspension will be in effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th January 2019.

According to the CBSL, this decision has been taken acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.

This action is taken in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.