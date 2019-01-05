Tripitaka to be declared a national heritage today; Govt requests to hoist Buddhist flag in every house

-

The Government requests public to hoist the Buddhist flag in government institutions, temples and houses today (05) as the sacred Theravada Tripitaka will be officially declared a national heritage.

The national ceremony to proclaim the Theravada Tripitaka as a national heritage will be held at the historic Aluviharaya temple in Matale with the blessings of the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

This initiative for this was commenced under the guidance of the Maha Sangha and the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena with the aim of properly preserving the pure Buddhism which, brought forward over thousands of years, for the benefit of the whole people in the world and the future generation, the PMD said.

The Theravada Pitaka composed of the Sutra Pitaka, the Vinaya Pitaka and the abhidhamma Pitaka of third Dhamma Sangayana was inherited to the island as a heritage at the 3rd century B.C. and the Buddhism that was inherited and nourished throughout centuries with the fullest patronage of the state.

The Mahasangha including the Maharahath Theros preserved and secured the Tripitaka through the centuries amidst such challenges was declared in written form in thalapath (ola leaves) in the 1st century B.C at Matale Aluvihara temple.

After that momentous moment in the year 1956 when Tripitaka was printed as a complete volume, this is marked as the most historical moment.

The Tripitaka indeed had a greater impact on the society, enhancing discipline and wisdom.

The Pali Tripitaka that we own is representation of pure Buddhism according to the researches that were conducted.

The Tripitaka proclamation is done with the guidance of the President Maithripala Sirisena, with the utmost aim of preventing any distortion of Buddhism.

More than 2,000 Buddhist monks are expected to participate in this religious observance at temples in the country in parallel to the Ceremony.

-PMD