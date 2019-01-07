The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (07) heard the case filed against former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three others over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 500 million in funds that belong to Litro Gas.

The case was taken up before the Special High Court three-judge bench comprising Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

The defense attorneys the cross-examined the 9th witness in the case, Menaka Rajakaruna, accountant of Canvil Holdings during today’s hearing.

Accordingly, further recordings of witness statements were postponed to tomorrow (08).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.