Showers expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and several spells of showers will occur in the Northern and North-central Provinces and in Hambantota district, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Batticaloa and Ampara districts and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Gampaha, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via and Batticaloa, and heavy showers can be expected in at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.