Showers expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Northern Province and Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Showers can be expected in some places in the Western province in the morning too.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Kalutara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Gampaha district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in both of the above sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.