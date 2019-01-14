IGP arrives at Govt Analysts Department

January 14, 2019   10:39 am

Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Government Analyst’s Department to provide his voice samples over the investigations into the VIP assassination plot, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The IGP was summoned to the Government Analyst’s Department with regard to the ongoing investigation on the alleged VIP assassination plan based on a revelation made by the Director (Operations) of the Anti Corruption Movement Namal Kumara.

Reportedly, this is the first time that the IGP has been informed to appear before the Government Analyst’s Department regarding the investigations on VIP assassination plan.

The purpose of summoning the IGP to the Government Analyst’s Department is to obtain his voice samples for the investigations on the telephone conversations revealed by Namal Kumara pertaining to the VIP assassination plan, stated Director General of the department.

