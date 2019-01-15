Winds expected to strengthen over the island

-

The windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island (Northwestern, Uva and Eastern provinces and Hambantota and Mannar districts) and surrounding sea areas in next few days (from tomorrow night), Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Batticaloa districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern province and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

The windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the western, northwestern, eastern and southeastern sea areas of the island in the next few days (from tomorrow night).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in both of the above sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.