Kelani Bridge entry temporarily closed today

Vehicular traffic on the road from the New Kelani bridge entry towards the Kelanitissa Roundabout will be restricted over maintenance activities.

The route will be closed from 8 am to 5 pm, today (15), according to the Police.

Reportedly, the road will be closed due to the installation of high-voltage power cables.

All heavy vehicles en route from Katunayake to Colombo on the expressway are requested to use the Peliyagoda interchange, stated the Police.