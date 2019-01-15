Kelani Bridge entry temporarily closed today

Kelani Bridge entry temporarily closed today

January 15, 2019   10:25 am

-

Vehicular traffic on the road from the New Kelani bridge entry towards the Kelanitissa Roundabout will be restricted over maintenance activities.

The route will be closed from 8 am to 5 pm, today (15), according to the Police.

Reportedly, the road will be closed due to the installation of high-voltage power cables.

All heavy vehicles en route from Katunayake to Colombo on the expressway are requested to use the Peliyagoda interchange, stated the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories