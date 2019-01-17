The case against the former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three other defendants was taken up before the Colombo High Court today (17).

The case was heard before a three-judge bench consisting of HC Judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

During the proceedings of today’s hearing, statements were recorded from a witness of the case, a former Director of the Urban Development Authority (UDA) H.A. Dayananda.

Further hearing of the case was subsequently postponed to January 21.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.