Mainly fair weather expected over the island

-

Fairly colder nights and mornings are expected over most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

There is a possibility for ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the deep sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.