Former DIG Nalaka de Silva further remanded

Former DIG Nalaka de Silva further remanded

January 21, 2019   12:33 pm

-

Former DIG Nalaka de Silva, who was arrested by the CID in connection with an alleged assassination plot targeting the President and former Defence Secretary, has been further remanded until 30th January.

The former Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) was arrested by the CID on October 25, 2018, over a suspected plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He was arrested after a police informant, Namal Kumara, made the allegations against Silva in a news conference.

Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara, on September, had uncovered information of the conspiracy and the alleged conversations that he has had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the matter and other controversial topics.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories