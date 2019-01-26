Met Dept. predicts light showers in Eastern seas

-

Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS:

Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times.