UN chief deplores IED attack on Sri Lankan peacekeepers

-

The Secretary-General of United Nations (UN) António Guterres has strongly condemned the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack against a MINUSMA convoy near Douentza, Mopti region.

Issuing a statement, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq stated, two peacekeepers from Sri Lanka were killed and six injured and a peacekeeper from Burkina Faso was injured in a separate IED attack against another Mission convoy near Douentza on January 24.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the Government of Sri Lanka and the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and he calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible, the Deputy Spokesperson said.

The statement further remarked, these cowardly acts will not deter MINUSMA’s determination to support the people and Government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability.