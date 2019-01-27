Showers possible in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m. According to the Department of Meteorology, light showers can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Matara via Colombo in the evening or night.

Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.