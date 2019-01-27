Navy releases 13 Indian trawlers

-

Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with Sri Lanka Coast Guard, have released another 13 Indian fishing trawlers which had been apprehended on several occasions due to trespassing and illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, yesterday (26).

Prior to the releasing process, a group of Indian technicians arrived in Sri Lanka and repaired the Indian trawlers anchored at the jetty of SLNS Elara in Karainagar and the jetty at Kiranchi sub unit of SLNS Buwaneka in Nachchikuda.

Accordingly, after the repairs, the released Indian trawlers were handed over to Indian Coast Guard ship “Ameya” by a craft belongs to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Kankasanturai, this evening (27).