Rainy condition to enhance over the island

The enhancement of rainy condition over the island is expected, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-Central and Central provinces and Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Heavy showers can expect at some places in the above sea areas, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.