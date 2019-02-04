71st national Day celebrations commences

February 4, 2019   09:17 am

The commemoration of the 71st National Day of Sri Lanka has commenced ceremoniously at the Galle Face Green.

The celebrations were commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the President to the event.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his wife have attended as the Guest of Honor at this year’s National Day celebrations.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, and many other parliamentarians and diplomats have attended the event.

