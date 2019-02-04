Full realization of independence demands collective sacrifice, says PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says ‘independence’ is fully realised only when all human beings in a nation achieve a state of environmental, economic, political, social and spiritual coexistence.

In his National Day message, the Prime Minister further said, since being propelled into power by the people, the ‘Yahapalana’ government has overcome countless challenges and obstacles to establish a refreshingly new social and political culture, while taking significant steps to strengthen democracy.



The complete National Day message of the Prime Minister is as follows:

Celebrating ‘independence’ does not necessarily mean that it has been entirely achieved to the true sense of the word. ‘Independence’ is fully realised only when all human beings in a nation achieve a state of environmental, economic, political, social and spiritual coexistence. This demands an organized programme and collective sacrifice.

While celebrating our country’s liberation from long years of foreign rule, ‘Independence Day’ is the ideal opportunity to inspire public discourse and social activism for a more broad based ‘National Independence’ that transcends ethnic and religious biases.

Since being propelled into power by the people, the ‘Yahapalana’ government has overcome countless challenges and obstacles to establish a refreshingly new social and political culture, while taking significant steps to strengthen democracy. We are savouring the positive results of these collective efforts, as this transformed society has already proven its resolve to defeat anti-democratic, extremist forces.

On our 71st National Day, I invite each and every one of you to join me in building a robust economy, stable government and a prosperous nation, so that all our citizens can enjoy the true freedom of living in a socially and politically developed society.