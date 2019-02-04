Indian trawlers released from Navy custody

February 4, 2019   10:15 am

Three Indian fishing trawlers held by the Sri Lanka Navy for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters were released from Sri Lankan custody yesterday (03).

The handing over of these trawlers was done with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The trawlers moored at the jetty of Trincomalee were repaired by a dedicated team of Indian engineers who arrived in Sri Lanka over the past couple of days.

A Sri Lanka Coast Guard vessel escorted the repaired Indian trawlers to the IMBL north of the island this evening and handed them over to the Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Rani Durgawathi’.

