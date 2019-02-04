World leaders extend greetings for 71st National Day

-

Queen Elizabeth ll and many other world leaders have sent their greeting to President Maithripala Sirisena on the occasion of the 71st National Day.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II issued the following message on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day:

“It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency Maithripala Sirisena my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Sri Lanka in the coming year,” said, Queen Elizabeth in her message of greetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bilateral relations rest upon heartwarming traditions of friendship and mutual respect and expressed confidence that cooperation in all fields meets the interests of the people of the two countries and is in line with the strengthening of regional stability and security.

Indian President ram Nath Kovind offered his best wishes to the brethren of Sri Lanka and to the President Sirisena’s people-friendly programmes. He expressed confidence that historic and indivisible relations between India and Sri Lanka would grow with strength for mutual benefit.