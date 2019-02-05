Prevailing rainy condition to continue

-

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue tomorrow (05).

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Central provinces and several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Northern and Southern provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.