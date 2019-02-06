Showers expected in several areas after 2 pm

-

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern Province, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

According to the Department of Meteorology, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.