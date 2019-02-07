Met Dept. predicts showers in several areas

-

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa, according to the Met. Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.