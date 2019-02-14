MP Chaminda Wijesiri and security officer granted bail

-

UNP Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri and his security officer have been granted bail after they surrendered to the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court today (13), over the assault on a police officer.

They were ordered released on two personal bails of Rs 500,000 each and two cash bails of Rs 10,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects were also ordered to be present at the Bandarawela police station on every Sunday.

The UNP MP and the officer, who is reportedly attached to the police ministerial security division (MSD), surrendered to the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court this morning (13), through an attorney.

The MP is accused of assaulting a Constable attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in Bandarawela on Sunday (Feb. 10).

The police officer in question reportedly overtaking the vehicle of the MP had aggravated his security officers leading to the alleged assault on the police officer.

The constable was admitted to the Bandarawela Hospital following the incident while the MP’s driver, who admitted himself into hospital as well, was arrested in connection with the incident.