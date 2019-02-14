Windy condition expected to decrease

-

The windy condition is expected to decrease gradually over the island and surrounding sea areas by today (14), the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of light showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.