Met Dept. predicts showers in several districts

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central, Northern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Pottuvil and Trincomalee.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.