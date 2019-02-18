President calls for national movement to form new government

-

Bringing forth a new national movement to form a new government and a new set of programmes for the betterment of the country is the main responsibility of all those who love the country today, President Maithripala Sirisena has said.



The President made these remarks participating as the chief guest at the 22nd Annual Conference of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna held in Colombo yesterday (17), the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.



This year is an election year, said the President, where a new government is being made and that all should ask from their own conscience whether the new government will be serving an extremely powerful force of the right or else a government be made that identifies the problems of the country and loves the country for the betterment of the nation and its future, the PMD reported.



The President has further said that the UNP is not led by its leader today.



“So the need of the country is a new government which is friendly to the nation.” He pointed out that without a wider people-oriented collective movement, the victory cannot be achieved. The President has added that the country must be freed from the huge debts and the economic prosperity should be established and the wishes of people should be realized.



The President further stated that there is an essential need that the nation should have a wider collaboration of people and in order to give birth for such a force, the whole nation should come together.

The Mahajana Eksath Peramuna which has played a major role in the battle towards accomplishing the wishes of the people is a historical party and the President expressed gratitude for the services rendered in its long journey up to today, according to the PMD.



Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksha, Leader of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Dinesh Gunawardhana and its members, Leader of Lanka Sama Samaja Party Prof Thissa Witharana, General Secretary of Sri Lanka Communist Party DEW Gunasekara, and party members and party leaders and representatives, diplomats and other distinguished guests were present in the event, the PMD further said.