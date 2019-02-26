Nine Indian fishers arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters
Photo: Sri Lanka Navy

Nine Indian fishers arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

February 26, 2019   08:21 am

-

Nine Indian fishermen who engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

The fishermen and their boats were intercepted by a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command during a patrol in the Northern seas North West of Delft island, on Monday (25).

Two dhows used by them have also been taken into naval custody. 

Accordingly, the Indian fishermen who were brought to SLNS Uthtara, after a basic medical test, are due to be handed over to the office of the Fisheries Inspector in Jaffna for onward legal action, SLN said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories