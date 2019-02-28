Cloudy skies expected in southern areas

-

Cloudy skies can be expected over the southern part of the island and several spells of showers will occur in the eastern province and Polonnaruwa district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.