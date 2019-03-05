Suspect arrested with Rs 500 million diamond from Pannipitiya robbery

-

A suspect has been arrested at Keselwatte, Panadura along with a diamond valued at around Rs 500 million believed to have been stolen in Pannipitiya last year, the Police Spokesman said.

On 05th November 2018, a group dressed in police uniforms and casual clothing had forcibly entered the house of a gem businessman in Erawwala, Pannitpitiya.

They had assaulted the house owner and stolen a diamond and several valuable gemstones valued at around Rs 7 billion.

Reportedly, a foreigner who had arrived at the house to purchase gems had also been abducted by the suspects and abandoned in the Maharagama area.

The Mirihana Special Crimes Division arrested a 38 year old suspect from Matara named Thusitha Maduranga alias ‘Matara Malli’ on December 02 in connection with the robbery.

On February 19, police arrested another suspect, who is believed to be an accomplice of notorious underworld figure ‘Makandure Madush’.

Kirayadurage Kasun Dhananjaya alias ‘Wedikande Kasun’ was arrested at his residence in Wedikanda, Wattala.

Police arrested two other suspects on March 01 in connection with aiding and abetting the robbery.

The suspects were identified as two 28-year-olds residing in Ranala and Kaduwela areas.

Further interrogations have uncovered that a relative of one of the suspects is a close associate of ‘Makandure Madush’.

Madush who was arrested recently in Dubai along with several other prominent Sri Lankan underworld figures, is believed to be the mastermind of the robbery.