Allowances of tri-forces increased

The allowances for members of the tri-forces has been increased under the budget proposal for the year 2019 presented by Finance Minister at the parliament today (05).

Accordingly, the Good Conduct Pay Allowance, which will be paid with effect from July 01, 2019, are as follows:

The Rate of Housing Rent Allowance paid in the month of January 2019 will be increased by 100% with effect from July 01, 2019.

The Uniform Upkeep Allowance will be increased with effect from July 01, 2019, and are as follows:

Additionally, the Commando Allowance will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month with effect from July 01, 2019.

Reportedly, the Management Services Department will issue the circular in this regard.