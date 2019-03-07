Presidential Commission receives complaints against Rajitha and Thalatha

March 7, 2019   11:30 am

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) has lodged complaints against Ministers Rajitha Senaratne and Thalatha Atukorale at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed to probe allegations of corruption within the government from 2015 to 2018.

The complaints were filed by the Deputy National Organizer of PHU and Deputy Chairman of the Western Provincial Council (WPC) Yasapala Koralage and PHU’s Propaganda Secretary Attorney-at-Law Thushara Dissanayake yesterday (06).

WPC’s Deputy Chairman Koralage stated that Minister Thalatha Atukorale has misappropriated Rs 1,500 million while serving as the Minister of Foreign Employment in 2015, through the insurance scheme introduced for local labourers in the Middle East.

Attorney-at-Law Thushara Dissanayake informed on a medicinal drug mafia that receives full patronage of Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne.

It was reported that Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council member Dencil Pathmasiri had also joined this event.

