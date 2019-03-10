Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, deaths reported

-

An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters.

“It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am),” said the spokesman who did not give his name.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s official Twitter account expressed condolences to families of those lost their lives in the crash, without giving details.

“The office of the PM, on behalf of the government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on a regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the PM’s office said on Twitter.

-Agencies