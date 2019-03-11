Hit-and-run case: Driver of Defender further remanded

-

The driver of the Defender involved in the hit and run case in Bambalapitiya which killed the Traffic OIC of the Borella Police station has been remanded further.

As per the orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate, he has been remanded until the 18th of March.

Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, IP Sarathchandra, 51, had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police Station, when he had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am on February 24.

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (March 09).

The Defender involved in the crash had fled the scene and was later found by police in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

Eight persons including the driver of the vehicle and a female were arrested by the Bambalapitiya police in connection with the hit-and-run case.

Seven of the suspects were granted bail by the court while the driver was remanded.