STF nabs Jee-Bumba in Gampola

STF nabs Jee-Bumba in Gampola

March 13, 2019   08:02 am

-

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have arrested the criminal known as “Jee-Bumba” who is an accomplice of notorious underworld figure “Kanjipani Imran”.

The 33-year-old Mohamed Zamoor Mohamed Shiyam alias “Jee-Bumba” was arrested by the STF at Gampolawela in Gampola.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspect is connected to a series of shootings in Colombo.

He is believed to be a close associate of “Kanjipani Imran” who was arrested in Dubai along with “Makandure Madush”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories