-

An aunt of the ‘Makandure Madush’ has filed a fundamental rights petition seeking a restraining order preventing the police from arresting him, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The notorious underworld kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ is currently under arrest of the Dubai Police.

Petitioner A. W. Sriyani from Suriyawewa, a younger sister of Madush’s mother, has filed the petition at the Supreme Court.

Five including the Inspector General of the Police, DIG of the Police Special Task Force (STF), and the OIC of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) have been named the respondents of the petition.

The petitioner states that the police attempting to arrest Madush, who is currently abroad, on baseless allegations.

Petitioner further requests the court to find that this has violated the fundamental rights of Madush and to deliver a restraining order preventing the police from arresting him.

‘Makandure Madus’ was arrested along with several Sri Lanka celebrities at a party, which involved drugs, in a joint operation carried out by law enforcement officers from both Sri Lanka and Dubai.