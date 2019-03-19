Second generator at Norochcholai back in action

-

The fault in the second generator at the Norochcholai (Lakvijaya) coal power plant has been restored, the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy stated.

However, the ministry said, power interruptions are likely to occur in parts of the island during morning hours.

The second generator at the power plant was broken down yesterday (18) and the ministry cautioned the public of possible power failure in several areas.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that this was a result of a technical malfunction and power supply to several areas would be cut off as a measure to secure the balance of the system, the Spokesman has said yesterday.