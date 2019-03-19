Downpours expected several provinces after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.