O/L results out on Mar 28

The results of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be released on the 28th of March, according to the Ministry of Education.

The 2018 O/L examination was held from December 03 - 12 at 4,661 exam centers island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

Phase one of the paper marking was carried out from December 23 to January 01, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centers.

The second phase commenced on January 08 and continued until January 17.