Ordinary Level Exam 2018 results released

The results of G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination were released online today (28), the Department of Examinations stated.

Accordingly, the results can be accessed through the official website of the department; www.doenets.lk.

The 2018 O/L examination was held from December 03rd to 12th at 4,661 exam centers island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

Phase one of the paper-marking was carried out from December 23th to January 01st, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centres.

The second phase commenced on January 08th and continued until January 17th.